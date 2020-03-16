Man with screwdriver holds gas station attendant hostage in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A standoff was underway Sunday after a man armed with a screwdriver took an employee hostage inside a Koreatown gas station, officials said.

The incident began about 4:15 p.m. when the suspect tried to walk into a secured area of the Conserv gas station, 3625 Beverly Blvd., but was confronted by an employee, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman.

The suspect became agitated, grabbed the employee and threatened the worker with a screwdriver, she said. Police summoned crisis negotiators to the scene.

The standoff continued late Sunday afternoon. No further details were available.