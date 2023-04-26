A male suspect driving a stolen forklift was arrested in Costa Mesa on April 25, 2023. (Costa Mesa Police Department)

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a forklift and attempting to ram people in Costa Mesa on Tuesday night.

Officers received reports that a male suspect had stolen a forklift from a construction site around 7 p.m. and smashed through a chain link gate onto Rochester Street.

The forklift was still carrying the chain link gate when it struck another car driving by, police said. The gate was later left in the middle of the street which caused a traffic hazard.

A witness said the suspect continued driving on 19th Street while attempting to ram people with the forklift.

A male suspect driving a stolen forklift was arrested in Costa Mesa on April 25, 2023. (Costa Mesa Police Department)

Newport Beach police located the thief on Pacific Coast Highway and alerted Costa Mesa officers.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked on multiple charges including stolen vehicle, burglary, and felony vandalism.