A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Apple Valley, authorities said Thursday.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. June 1, when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a hospital about a gunshot victim.

The victim had been taken to a trauma center were he was pronounced dead a day later, officials said.

An investigation revealed that the victim, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Valva, and a female passenger were stopped a red light at Highway 18 and Central Road when a Dodge Charger drove up and stopped in the lane next to him.

Valva got out of the car, apparently to speak to the occupants of the other vehicle about an earlier incident at a nearby liquor store.

The driver of the Charger, identified as Coffee Brown, 19, allegedly fired a gun at Valva, striking him once, officials said. His unidentified passenger was not injured.

Brown and his passenger, Chaaliyah Marie Griffin, 19, then drove away from the scene.

The suspects were located and arrested at a home on Central Road on Wednesday.

Brown is expected was booked on suspicion of murder, while Griffin was booked for being an accessory to a crime, officials said.

No further details about the incident have been released.