A man and a woman from the City of Orange have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman earlier this month, officials with the Santa Ana Police Department announced.

Authorities responded to the Dec. 4 shooting at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot at 1473 South Main Street.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed subjects in a white sedan pull up and fire at two male juveniles, who ran into the parking lot as they were being shot at.

The juveniles were not injured, but the victim, an innocent bystander identified as Maria Del Refugio Mora, was struck in the upper torso by gunfire.

First responders with the Orange County Fire Department took the 36-year-old to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries several days later.

Mora, a wife and mother of three, had been in the area to meet up with her husband and the couple’s 3-year-old son, who were leaving a pizzeria. The family had stopped for something to eat before attending mass, according to police.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the white Toyota Camry involved in the incident, which led to the identification of 19-year-old Mark Remmers and 24-year-old Brooke De La Cruz.

Remmers was taken into custody in Costa Mesa on Dec. 15. De La Cruz was captured the same day in Orange, along with the Toyota Camry, police said in a news release.

“The collateral killing of an innocent bystander, a mother of three, by a gang-related shooting should never happen in our communities, especially during the holiday season,” Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin said in the release. “Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family, particularly to her three children, who will have to spend this and every other holiday without a mother.”

According to detectives, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.