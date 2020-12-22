Man, woman arrested on suspicion of fraud after EDD cards, $8,000 found in Glendale home

Henry Rostomyan and Ileana Lemos are seen in photos released by the Glendale Police Department on Dec. 22, 2020.

A man and woman are being accused of fraud after multiple California Employment Development Department debit cards and $8,000 were found in a Glendale home, officials said Tuesday.

The discovery was made after officers went to conduct a probation compliance check on Henry Rostomyan about 8 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West California Avenue, according to a Glendale Police Department news release.

Inside Rostomyan’s bedroom, officers noticed he was on the EDD website, and that he had “some form of an EDD checklist written on it next to various names” on a white board, authorities said.

Officers also found the cash, debit cards, tax forms, legal documents, identity profiles — including social security numbers and credit information — all belonging to other people, according to police.

Illegal prescription drugs were also located in the home.

Rostomyan, 40, was arrested and booked on suspicion of fraud with a prior conviction for fraud, police said.

Ileana Lemos, 21, of San Ysidro, was also in the home and arrested on suspicion of fraud.

No further details about the suspects or alleged crimes were released Tuesday.