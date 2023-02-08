Two people and a pet cat were found dead after a house fire in Mar Vista early Wednesday morning.

The fire in the 3500 block in May Street was first reported at 2:22 a.m. and was extinguished in less than half an hour by 20 firefighters, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

After the blaze in the one-story home was out, the LAFD found two people, one male and one female, had died, along with a pet cat. Fire officials have yet to determine the victims’ ages and identities.

The LAFD later described the victims as “an elder man and woman and their cat.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.