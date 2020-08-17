Man, woman charged with child abuse after allegedly tying up 6-year-old boy in Pasadena home

A man and a woman have been charged after allegedly tying up his 6-year-old son to a bed in their Pasadena home, officials announced Monday.

Ivan Michael Arriaga, 36, and his girlfriend Claudia Georgina Hernandez, 46, were each charged with one count of child abuse “under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury,” according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendants are accused of using zip ties to restrain Arriaga’s son various times between June 1 and Aug. 12.

The boy also had injuries to one of his ankles, officials said without elaborating.

The pair’s arraignment was continued to Aug. 26.

They face a maximum sentence of six years in prison if convicted as charged.

The case is being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department.