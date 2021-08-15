Man, woman die in collision with semi-truck along SB 5 Freeway in Sylmar

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

An investigation is underway after two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar early Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. along the southbound 5 Freeway near the 405 Freeway in Sylmar, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

A man was driving a sedan with a woman as a passenger when they rear-ended a semi-truck that had been parked along the emergency lane of the freeway, according to CHP.

Officials say speed could have played a factor in the crash, which left the man and woman’s bodies decapitated.

A SigAlert has been issued for the southbound 5 Freeway near the southbound 405 Freeway.

The identities of the deceased driver and passenger have not been released.

The crash remains under active investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News