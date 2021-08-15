Man, woman die in collision with semi-truck along SB 5 Freeway in Sylmar

An investigation is underway after two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar early Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. along the southbound 5 Freeway near the 405 Freeway in Sylmar, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

A man was driving a sedan with a woman as a passenger when they rear-ended a semi-truck that had been parked along the emergency lane of the freeway, according to CHP.

Officials say speed could have played a factor in the crash, which left the man and woman’s bodies decapitated.

A SigAlert has been issued for the southbound 5 Freeway near the southbound 405 Freeway.

The identities of the deceased driver and passenger have not been released.

The crash remains under active investigation. No further details were immediately available.