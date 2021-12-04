Man, woman fatally shot on South L.A. street: LASD

Two people were killed, and another person was wounded, in a shooting in South L.A. on Friday night, sheriff’s officials reported.

The shooting happened around 9:52 p.m. in the area of Firestone Boulevard and Graham Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Responding deputies located two victims lying in the street and sidewalk, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

While on scene deputies discovered a third victim, a male Hispanic adult, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives canvassed the area for possible witnesses and video surveillance.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the shootings were urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.