A man and woman sitting in a car in the Harbor City neighborhood of Los Angeles were killed when a gunman walked up to their vehicle and opened fire Monday night.
The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 253rd Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
Arriving officers found a male Hispanic dead at the scene and a female Hispanic suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the spokesperson said.
The unidentified woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Neither of the victims have been identified.
Investigators believe both victims were sitting in their vehicle when a suspect, or suspects, walked up and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the area.
Video shows a child’s car seat that was taken out of the victims’ vehicle but police have not confirmed whether a child was involved in the incident.
No suspect descriptions have been released.
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.