A man and woman sitting in a car in the Harbor City neighborhood of Los Angeles were killed when a gunman walked up to their vehicle and opened fire Monday night.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 253rd Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving officers found a male Hispanic dead at the scene and a female Hispanic suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the spokesperson said.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Harbor City on Sept. 4, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The unidentified woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Neither of the victims have been identified.

Investigators believe both victims were sitting in their vehicle when a suspect, or suspects, walked up and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the area.

Video shows a child’s car seat that was taken out of the victims’ vehicle but police have not confirmed whether a child was involved in the incident.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.