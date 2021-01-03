Man, woman found dead in Anaheim in apparent New Year’s Eve murder-suicide: Police

Samantha Lee Price, 24, and Ricardo Pedro Valenzuela, 27, of Anaheim are pictured in photos released by the Anaheim Police Department on Jan. 2, 2021.

An investigation is underway after man and woman were found dead inside their Anaheim home on New Year’s Eve, police said Saturday.

The discovery was made by relatives who called authorities just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to report the incident in the 3000 block of West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Arriving officers found the bodies of 27-year-old Ricardo Pedro Valenzuela and 24-year-old Samantha Lee Price inside the residence, according to a news release from the Anaheim Police Department.

The conditions and evidence at the scene prompted homicide detectives to suspect the incident was a murder-suicide, Carringer said.

The two were in a relationship and lived together, police said.

Detectives believe Valenzuela killed Price before taking his own life.

Investigators did not provide any further details about the manner of either person’s deaths.