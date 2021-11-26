Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Best Western in Goleta

A man and woman were found dead at a hotel in Goleta on Thanksgiving morning in what is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance at the Best Western in the 5600-block of Calle Real at about 11:10 a.m. and found a woman and man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“Deputies believe that the male subject is the suspect, and the female is a victim,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “This is an apparent murder-suicide, and detectives do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects.”

The man and woman were taken to local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.