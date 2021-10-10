Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Hills home: Police

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

An investigation is underway into what police are describing as an apparent murder-suicide in a North Hills neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

A man and a woman, both 61 years old, were found dead inside a home in the 16400 block of Rayen Street shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Investigators determined that both had suffered fatal gunshot wounds and said that there are no outstanding suspects.

The identities of the man and woman are being withheld pending family notification, the Police Department stated.

No further details about the shooting, or the relationship between the man and woman, were immediately available.