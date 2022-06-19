Crime scene markers are placed near a bench where a man and woman were found shot dead in Oxnard on June 19, 2022 (RMG News)

Oxnard police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found on a bench at a train station Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center at 201 East Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of two people who were bleeding and unresponsive.

When they arrive on scene, police found a 66-year-old man and 34-year-old woman who had been shot dead. The two were sitting on a bench on the train station platform near the train tracks and it is believed they died several hours before their bodies were discovered.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released.

The Oxnard Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone who may have seen or heard something to come forward. If you have information about the two deaths, you are urged to contact Oxnard Police Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645 or submit a tip online.

Detectives are also asking residents in the area to check their security cameras or other recording devices for any suspicious activity. Those videos or images can be uploaded to the Police Department’s website and tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.

The city of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest related to any homicide within the city.