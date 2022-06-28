Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Hyde Park Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of 10th Street around 12:20 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find a man and woman, both in their 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both were pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD officer Lomeli later told KTLA that the man who died is considered a suspect, but provided no further details.

It’s unclear what led up the fatal shooting or if the man and woman knew each other.

Police didn’t have information on any other suspects in the case and no further details were immediately available.

Video from the scene showed a section of 10th Street blocked off with police tape as LAPD officers probed the scene.