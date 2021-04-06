Man, Woman killed in Monterey Park restaurant shooting; gunman sought

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed two people inside a Monterey Park restaurant Monday night.

Monterey Park police responded to a 911 call just before 6:30 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 500 block of West Garvey Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

An Asian male and female were discovered at the location suffering from multiple upper body gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victims were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

“It does not appear to be any random act or hate crime,” Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted by the gunman, who may have had a relationship with the female, Calderaro said.

The suspect was described as an Asian man in his late 30s to early 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.