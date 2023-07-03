A man and woman apparently pretending to be customers at a Manhattan Beach jewelry store stole several expensive pieces in a distraction theft that was caught on camera late last month.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. June 28 at By Musti Fine Jewelry, the store manager told KTLA.

Video shows the two suspects walk around the store as the manager, Seta, showed them several pieces.

At one point, Seta left one of the display cases slightly ajar and turned to look at another one when the woman made her move, grabbing a pouch that contained five diamond bracelets, while the man distracted the manager.

A distraction theft at a Manhattan Beach jewelry store was caught on video on June 28, 2023.

“She sneaked in and grabbed it, so quick,” Seta said, explaining that she later watched it happen on the store’s video surveillance.

The woman also somehow walked away with a ring that was in another display case.

“It was gone,” Seta later realized.

The woman, who was wearing a face mask, had asked for a discount on several items then left saying they would return with cash.

In the end, the pair got away with $15,000 worth of jewelry, Seta said.

“I don’t know how they did it,” Seta said, adding that the two were “professional” and “sneaky.” “It made me feel violated.”

Manhattan Beach police said Monday the incident is under investigation.