A man and a woman are expected to survive after being shot in a Hawthorne neighborhood Monday night.

Police responded to a shooting report just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of West El Segundo Boulevard and Doty Avenue, a Hawthorne Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving officers located two gunshot victims, described only as a man and a woman.

Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

A man was later taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and authorities say there are no outstanding suspects.

No details about any relationship between the suspect and the victims were provided.