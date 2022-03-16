A man was shot and wounded late Wednesday afternoon in Canoga Park, officials said.

The victim, who was not identified and whose age was not provided, was shot near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Canoga Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., according to Officer Maldonado of the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police did not have a description of the suspect, who was last seen running north from the scene, Maldonado said.

An ambulance was requested for the man, who was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, Maldonado added.