Manager of Hollywood’s Magic Castle operator resigns amid controversy

Joseph Furlow, the embattled general manager of the organization that operates the Magic Castle, has resigned, he confirmed in a statement to The Times on Friday afternoon.

Furlow, general manager of the Academy of Magical Arts since 2012, wrote in an email that he “enjoyed great success in my career, most especially transforming” the fortunes of the organization “from near bankruptcy to solvency.” The Academy of Magical Arts is a roughly 5,000-member group that calls the Hollywood private club home.

But the move comes two weeks after an investigative report by The Times disclosed allegations of sexual misconduct, racism and other issues at the Castle, which is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, a fractious dialogue on Facebook about various claims roiling the Castle led the academy’s board of directors to engage a law firm to conduct an investigation into “alleged inappropriate workplace conduct” — one that members said scrutinized Furlow.

“It is clear that a handful of individuals have strategically leveraged social media to present a narrative that is more illusion than fact, but which, like magic, captures attention,” Furlow said in his statement. “While this has become a common and effective tactic for the disgruntled, my professional record of success speaks louder.”

