Manchester Square shooting leaves 1 dead: Officials

A man was shot and killed in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m., when a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Manchester Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department and Officer Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man believed to be about 30 years old was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Todd said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information was available, and it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related, Todd added.