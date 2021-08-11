California expected to require school employees get COVID vaccine or be tested regularly

A mandate requiring that all California school employees either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be subject to regular testing is expected to be announced Wednesday.

Details about the plan are expected to be revealed by Gov. Gavin Newsom during a visit to an Alameda County elementary school, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

California has already issued a similar requirement for state employees and health care workers.

If implemented, California would become the first state in the nation to require its school employees to be vaccinated or tested.

On Tuesday, Long Beach Unified School District became one of only three school districts in the state to announce its own mandatory vaccination requirement for teachers and staff.

Meanwhile, several positive coronavirus tests have been reported in the Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District just one week after beginning classes.

School Board member Christine Salazar confirmed on Facebook that positive student COVID tests are being seen “throughout the district.”

The nation’s top disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that while the federal government likely won’t mandate vaccinations for teachers, local government and school districts probably should.

“I mean we are in a critical situation now. We’ve had 615,000-plus deaths and we are in a major surge now as we’re going into the fall, into the school season. This is very serious business,” Fauci said.

Newsom’s press conference is scheduled to begin about 10:50 a.m.