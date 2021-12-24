Mandatory evacuations over flood concerns lifted for some Bond Fire burn areas

Mandatory evacuation orders put in place before Thursday’s powerful winter storm were lifted for some Bond Fire burn area residents Friday morning.

The update from Orange County officials stated that Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon evacuation orders will be lifted as of 10 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations in Silverado Canyon will remain in place until the roads are passable, according to the update.

Currently, there is a hard closure for Silverado Canyon Road.

A map showing the areas under mandatory evacuation can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.

A series of storms were forecast to pass through the region Thursday through Sunday, dumping up to 6 inches of rains on the mountain and foothill areas.

Video shared to KTLA by Patrick Fesler showed a significant amount of water flowing through Silverado Canyon Friday morning, however it was nothing like the damaging flows that hit the area during last week’s storm.

One resident was forced to leave a home on Wildcat Canyon Road after it was badly damaged by rocks and debris in the storm.