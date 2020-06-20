Manhattan Beach fire chief fired over ‘not taking our foot off their throat’ comments

Manhattan Beach fire Chief Daryn Drum appears in an undated photo. (City of Manhattan Beach via Los Angeles Times)

The use of the phrase “not taking our foot off their throat,” made multiple times by Manhattan Beach Fire Chief Daryn Drum, along with other remarks, led to his firing Friday evening.

Manhattan Beach City Manager Bruce Moe issued a statement at 7 p.m. stating that Drum was “served with a notice of termination” and that Police Chief Derrick Abell will step in on an interim basis.

Abell previously served as acting fire chief before the city hired Drum in April 2019.

“We need thoughtful leaders offering voices that are open and inclusive,” Moe said in a statement. “Chief Drum’s recent comments do not reflect our core values as a city, and an immediate change of Fire Department leadership is in the community’s best interests.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.