An officer with the Manhattan Beach Police Department died Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in Carson.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 a.m. on the 405 Freeway near East Del Amo Boulevard in Carson, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

It has not yet been determined if the officer was on duty at the time of the crash.

A SigAlert was issued for all lanes at about 6:05 a.m.