Manhattan Beach officials issue 129 citations related to social distancing violations

People stop to read a sign on the Strand in Manhattan Beach in March 2020 after officials closed all Los Angeles County beaches. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities in Manhattan Beach issued 129 citations and shut down four construction projects over the weekend, citing violations related to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manhattan Beach City Council passed an ordinance last month requiring residents, visitors and businesses to adhere to certain social-distancing requirements recommended by state and county health officials, including maintaining a distance of six feet from other people when in public. The ordinance also banned gatherings of two or more people.

Those cited over the weekend face a fine of up to $1,000. Construction sites that do not adhere to the rules face fines and closure, according to the city.

“It is imperative that we continue to remind our community in the strongest possible terms that social distancing requirements must be followed. Those who are not taking this seriously will be cited,” Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said in a prepared statement. “Social distancing is a crucial step that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.