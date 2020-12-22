Manhattan Beach restaurant prepares free holiday meals for struggling food industry workers

The Strand House restaurant in Manhattan Beach is preparing 1,000 free meals for unemployed restaurant workers and their families.

The restaurant’s executive chef, Austin Cobb, and the rest of the staff have been busy in the kitchen cooking up a storm for those hit by the pandemic in their same industry. The Strand House, too, has been hit and forced to cut their staff by more than half.

“We want people who are out of work, that are furloughed or laid off, or are on minimal hours, we want to be able to provide this meal for them,” Cobb said.

To participate, visit their website or email HolidayMeals@TheStrandHouseMB.com.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 21, 2020.