Several businesses in Los Angeles’ Mission Hills neighborhood were evacuated Thursday morning due to an explosion involving a manhole cover, officials said.
The city fire department responded to Sepulveda Boulevard just north of the 118 Freeway around 8 a.m. where they found smoke coming from a manhole in front of the famous Bear Pit Bar-B-Q restaurant.
Transportation and utility crews blocked southbound lanes of Sepulveda and several parking lots, creating a safety perimeter that encompassed the Bear Pit and a CoCo’s Bakery, according to Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the explosion was not immediately known.