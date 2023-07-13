Several businesses in Los Angeles’ Mission Hills neighborhood were evacuated Thursday morning due to an explosion involving a manhole cover, officials said.

The city fire department responded to Sepulveda Boulevard just north of the 118 Freeway around 8 a.m. where they found smoke coming from a manhole in front of the famous Bear Pit Bar-B-Q restaurant.

Los Angeles fire and utility crews responded to an explosion along Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills. July 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Transportation and utility crews blocked southbound lanes of Sepulveda and several parking lots, creating a safety perimeter that encompassed the Bear Pit and a CoCo’s Bakery, according to Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the explosion was not immediately known.