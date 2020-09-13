Manhunt continues for gunman who shot 2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in Compton

The search continues Sunday for the gunman who shot two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Compton in an apparent ambush that left them in critical condition.

Surveillance video released by the Sheriff’s Department shows a person walking up to the passenger side of a parked patrol vehicle before appearing to open fire and running away.

The attack happened around 7 p.m. Saturday across from the Blue Line Metro station at 275 N. Willowbrook Ave., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva identified the deputies as a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who were sworn in 14 months ago and worked with the department’s Transit Services Bureau. At least one of them was shot in the face and the other in the head, law enforcement sources told the L.A. Times.

“These are real people doing a tough job, and it just shows the dangers of the job, in the blink of an eye,” Villanueva said in a news conference late Saturday.

The two deputies underwent surgery at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where a small group of protesters gathered hours after the shooting.

Videos from the scene show a tense confrontation between the protesters and deputies outside the hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the protesters were blocking the entrance and exit of the hospital emergency room, and at least one yelled “We hope they die.”

KPCC reporter Josie Huang recorded footage from the scene before officers detained her along with one protester. Video shows her being tackled to the ground.

A tense situation developing in Lynwood as a handful of protesters on sidewalk shout at deputies outside St. Francis medical center where 2 deputies are recovering from surgery after being shot tonight in Compton pic.twitter.com/wwpcnVFvOI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

The Sheriff’s Department said deputies issued a dispersal order for unlawful assembly, and that the protester arrested refused to comply.

“During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest…” the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

The agency said officers later learned that she was a journalist, claiming that she “did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person.”

Video leading up to Huang’s arrest showed her speaking to at least one deputy while wearing a badge.

A small group of protesters and a reporter speak to L.A. County sheriff’s deputies outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. (RMG News)

In a tweet just before 5 a.m., she said: “Hi, all. I’m out of county jail and am headed home. Thank you for caring. I have seen @LASDHQ tweets and have thoughts and videos to share soon after a little rest.”

Officers were searching the area for the gunman, Capt. Kent Wegener said.

He said the department has a “very, very generic suspect description” from one of the deputies shot. The officer described the perpetrator as a “dark-skinned male,” Wegener said.

The incident prompted a response from President Donald Trump, who tweeted, “Animals that must be hit hard!”

On Sunday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom called the attack a “cowardly, horrific act.”

“The perpetrator must be quickly brought to justice,” Newsom said on Twitter.