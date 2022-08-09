A manhunt was underway Tuesday for whoever shot and killed a Monterey Park police officer in the parking lot of a gym in Downey.

“Right now our main focus is making sure that the person who did this is brought to justice and the investigation is allowed to take place the way it needs to take place,” Monterey Park Police Department Chief Kelly Gordon said about Monday’s shooting in the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard.

Downey police responded an L.A. Fitness around 3:30 p.m. to find a victim down in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was later identified as an off-duty Monterey Park police officer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine if there was a confrontation prior to the shooting or an exchange of gunfire.

Overnight, a number of law enforcement agencies came together to honor the fallen officer during a procession to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office in Boyle Heights.

The Downey Police Department is leading the investigation but has not released any suspect information or possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting has community members concerned.

“It just makes my stomach hurt … My prayers are to the family,” L.A. Fitness member Christina Baca said.

Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward and call the Downey Police Department with any information.