A trading card store in Hemet is asking the public for assistance in locating a thief who they say stole over $10,000 worth of rare and high-value Pokémon cards.

The burglary occurred on May 25 at Pozjoker Games on East Florida Avenue.

Pictures uploaded to social media by the store’s owner show a large hole in one of the store’s walls and tools that may have been used to break in.

No suspects have been named.