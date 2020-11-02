Man’s body found in converted garage that caught fire in Rosemead

Firefighters found a man’s body after extinguishing a fire in a Rosemead garage on Nov. 2, 2020. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a converted garage that caught fire in Rosemead Monday morning.

The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gladys Avenue.

Arriving firefighters found a detached converted garaged engulfed in flames, Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Henry Narvaez said.

Crews were told at the scene that a man who sometimes stayed in the garage may still be inside.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters did discover the body of a 51-year-old man inside the badly damaged garage, Narvaez said. The victim has not been identified.

The fire did not spread to the primary residence but some damage was done to an adjacent church, Narvaez said.

A female at the scene also suffered some burns trying to enter the garage but was not transported, Narvaez said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.