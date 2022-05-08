A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a parked vehicle in Anaheim Sunday morning.

The man’s body was discovered by Anaheim police around 8:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of W. Ball Road.

The Police Department received a report of screaming coming from a parked vehicle in the area. When they arrived on scene officers found a man exiting the vehicle and the body of another man still inside.

The man was detained at the scene without incident, police said. He has not yet been identified and it is unclear at this time if he is considered to be a suspect in the other man’s death.

Investigators said the victim suffered unspecified traumatic injuries, although the cause of death is under investigation. His name and age have not yet been released pending the notification of his family.

Homicide detectives from APD have taken over the investigation. They say there is no search for additional suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Ball Road, where the scene was located, was expected to be closed for the majority of Sunday and drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.