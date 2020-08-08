Man’s death in West Hollywood residential complex prompts investigation

Authorities remained at a residential complex in West Hollywood Saturday morning after a man was pronounced dead at the location the night before.

Detectives responded to the 1100 block of North Olive Drive around 10:20 p.m. Saturday to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The agency did not release his name and only described him as a “victim.”

Officials provided no further information about the case but asked anyone who may know about the incident to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org

