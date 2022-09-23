Firefighters are battling a 50-acre blaze in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon.

The Manzanita Fire is burning close to State Route 330 near Middle Passing Lane, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

The fire began at about 3:35 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

The highway is closed in both directions from Highland Avenue in Highland to Live Oak Drive in Running Springs, according to Caltrans.

“Unknown duration of reopening. Avoid area as emergency services respond to the situation,” the agency added.