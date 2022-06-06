Los Angeles County opened 522 additional vote centers over the weekend ahead of Tuesday’s statewide June Primary Election.

There is now a total of 642 vote centers open for in-person voting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Enter your location in the search bar below to find the nearest vote center near you on the map and see how long the wait is at each location. There’s also a full, searchable list of vote centers available on the county’s website.

Angelenos can take advantage of free Metro rides from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on June 7 to head to voting centers.

Officials said those hoping to vote in person can save time checking in at a vote center by scanning their Quick Check-in Code and entering their personal information.

This will create a code that voters can show to election workers at vote centers to instantly check in.

Residents can also save time when they vote in person by using the Poll Pass, an optional tool that lets voters review and mark their selections before visiting a vote center.

1️⃣ Fill in your personal info

2️⃣ Mark your votes to create your personal Poll Pass (QR code)

3️⃣ Visit any Vote Center and scan your choices onto the paper ballot on the Ballot Marking Device 🙌



Those who aren’t familiar with L.A. County’s ballot marking devices can watch this video to learn how to use them before heading to a vote center.

Everyone registered to vote has also received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be returned at any ballot drop-off box, any vote center or by mail.

If voting by mail, ballots must be returned or postmarked by Election Day, June 7, and received no later than seven days after June 7.

Voters can confirm that their ballots were received and tallied through the vote by mail status tool.