With the end of eviction protections put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, many in Southern California are finding themselves at risk of being booted from their homes.

On Monday, Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia’s office released an interactive map showing where those evictions are occurring.

“Evictions have been filed all across the city in recent months, but the data shows some areas receiving particularly high filing volumes,” David Wagner explained for LAist. “ZIP codes in Hollywood (90028), Fairfax (90036) and Downtown L.A. (90015) have received the highest number of evictions.”

The map shows that Koreatown, Canoga Park and the North Hollywood Arts District are additional eviction hotspots.

North Hollywood is also where the stars of HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas” — Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” — are allegedly evicting tenants whose previous landlord tried to force them to leave by hiring someone to set fire to vacant units.

Los Angeles County has begun working on a plan to provide more assistance to those facing eviction, but any actions have not yet been approved.