March storm brings record rainfall to parts of SoCal

A Disneyland employee walks through the entrance to Disneyland during a rain shower in Anaheim on Thursday.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A slow-moving storm brought record rainfall to parts of Southern California, reigniting hopes of a “March miracle” following a bone-dry start to the year.

The storm, part of a system that’s lingered over the area for much of the week, dumped at least an inch of rain across a wide swath of the Southland, according to the National Weather Service. More than 2 inches fell in some parts of Los Angeles County over a 24-hour period that ended early Friday morning — including Beverly Hills, Northridge, Woodland Hills and Van Nuys.

A record amount of rain fell Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport, 1.06 inches; Long Beach Airport, 1.23 inches; Hollywood Burbank Airport, 1.69 inches; Palmdale Regional Airport, 1.49 inches; and in Lancaster, 0.94 inch.

Those rainfall amounts weren’t just records for the date, they were “all like in the top 25 wettest March days since their record-keeping began,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

