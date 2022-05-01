The May Day Coalition held its traditional May Day march and rally to honor workers and immigrants on Sunday.

This year’s march had a theme of “Essential and United for Justice,” and it also promoted the upcoming Moral March on Los Angeles Mobilization Tour on May 16, which will demand economic, racial and ecological justice.

The march on Olympic Boulevard, Broadway and in Grand Park was organized by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 1, 2022.