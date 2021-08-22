Mariachi USA celebrates family, pride and tradition with music at the Hollywood Bowl

Mariachi USA, known as one of the biggest mariachi festivals in the world, returned for the 32nd time at the Hollywood Bowl Sunday after a year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees were required to wear masks at the outdoor event regardless of their vaccination status as coronavirus cases continue to surge due to the super-contagious delta variant.

But veteran attendees say they didn’t mind the mask mandate.

“We’ve been coming out to the Mariachi USA festival for at least 10 years,” said Genevieve Guerrero, of Whittier, who was happy that Sunday’s event wasn’t canceled. “We love the way that our culture is being expressed, and it’s a great time for our family to get together.”

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 22, 2021.