Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3, 2014, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Get ready lambs and hotties, two major stars are set to headline the 2023 L.A. Pride in the Park.

Those performers are Mariah Carey and hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan will be the main act on June 9, and Carey is set to headline on June 10.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023!” tweeted Carey on Tuesday morning. “I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride. #ALLOUTWITHPRIDE“

The “Body” rapper is looking forward to the performance.

“I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community,” said Megan. “This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

“Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect artists to headline LA Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days,” shared Gerald Garth, board president of LA Pride. “These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year’s LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience.”

Other performers have yet to be named.

L.A. Pride

The festivities continue into June 11 with the parade through Hollywood.

Tickets are now on sale at LAPride.org.

General Admission Single Day tickets start at $69 and General Admission Weekend tickets start at $119.

There are also VIP tickets available.

Single Day VIP tickets start at $299 and VIP Weekend tickets start at $549.

Early bird general admission tickets for the weekend start at $89.

Single-day early bird general admission tickets start at $49.

L.A. Pride festivities are from June 9 to June 11.