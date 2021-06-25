Marilyn Manson has agreed to surrender to Los Angeles police on an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

In a statement Friday, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, will turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department. The arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 8, 2019.

The warrant, which the department made public on May 25, charges Manson with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault connected to an Aug. 18, 2019, incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, an amphitheater in Gilford where Manson had performed.

Police said a videographer contracted to film the concert was in the stage pit area when she was allegedly assaulted, specifying that the incident was not sexual in nature. Burpee said the videographer had reported the alleged crime the day after the concert but that it took several months to complete the investigation.

