The death of a woman who was found on a boat in Marina del Rey last week was a homicide, and the man found dead in a car nearby took his own life, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

On Dec. 7, deputies found a woman, whose identity has not been released, dead in the 14000 block of Tahiti Way, and shortly thereafter found 33-year-old Kelvin Nelson Jr. dead in a car parked nearby in the 100 block of Via Marina, officials said.

Residents told investigators that Nelson lived on the boat on which the woman was found.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office determined Nelson died by suicide.

No suspects remain at large, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.