Marina del Rey dentist charged with sexually abusing 9 patients in L.A. office

A dentist has been charged with sexually abusing nine patients at his dental practice in Los Angeles over the course of several years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Emad Fathy Moawad, of Marina del Rey, is facing nine counts of sexual battery by restraint, three counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of attempted sexual penetration by use of force, the DA’s office said in a news release.

“This case is especially concerning because its victims are low-income people and immigrants who are less likely to report crimes due to fear,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “We are asking other possible victims to come forward and help us keep our community safe.”

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged sexual assaults happened between 2013 and 2018 at Moawad’s office on Beverly Boulevard and Normandie Avenue. The victims ranged in age from 27 to 73.

Moawad’s arraignment was continued to Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operation West Bureau – Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447.