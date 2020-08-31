Marine arrested after allegedly luring teen onto Twentynine Palms base for sex: Authorities

A Twentynine Palms Marine was arrested on suspicion of statutory rape last week after luring a 14-year-old girl to the base in the high desert, authorities say.

Donovan Bowin, 20, is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bail, jail records state.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center on Tuesday afternoon and found the 14-year-old girl, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Authorities said they discovered that Bowin had been communicating with the girl on social media, paid for a ride-hailing service to transport her from Fontana and helped her enter the base illegally. After searching Bowin’s barracks room and collecting evidence, deputies took him into custody.

