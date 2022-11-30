Annika Nadine Hutsler may have been attending her first basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, but she made sure to get off on the right foot with Lakers faithful.

Hutsler, a United States Marine Corps veteran who lost her leg in a battle with cancer, found herself on the jumbotron and made the most of her opportunity.

She downed a beer from her prosthetic leg to raucous cheers from the crowd, as shown in a video posted to Twitter by Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham.

“Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game,” Beacham added.

Annika Nadine Hutsler drew admiration from the Los Angeles Lakers crowd on Nov. 28, 2022, when she chugged a drink out of her prosthetic leg. (Annika Nadine Hutsler)

On her Instagram account, @annikatheamputee, Hutsler showed off the $100 gift card she received for “drinking out of my leg.”

“First @lakers game was a success,” she added, though she did have one complaint about LeBron and company.

“They should’ve been in purple,” she wrote.