Mark Ridley-Thomas holds sizable lead over Grace Yoo in L.A. City Council race

Los Angeles City Council candidate Mark Ridley-Thomas speaks to reporters before voting at Hot and Cool Cafe in Leimert Park on Nov. 3, 2020. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas declared victory over attorney Grace Yoo in his race to represent a Koreatown-to-Crenshaw district on the Los Angeles City Council, setting the stage for a return to City Hall after an 18-year absence.

While returns were still being tabulated, Ridley-Thomas held a commanding lead over his opponent Wednesday, with 61.4% of the vote compared to Yoo’s 38.6%.

In L.A.’s Silver Lake-to-Sherman Oaks district, urban planner Nithya Raman maintained a smaller but significant lead over City Councilman David Ryu, in a contest that has drawn nationwide attention from progressives looking to pull City Hall further to the left, according to the partial results.

The two sets of candidates were competing for the two seats just as L.A.’s political leaders confront a massive budget shortfall, a lingering pandemic and a frustrating homelessness crisis.

