Mark Ridley-Thomas indictment: What happens to the L.A. sites that bear his name?

Mark Ridley-Thomas attends the BAFTA LA opening of the Helen Keller Park Screening Room at Helen Keller Park on Dec. 10, 2014 in Los Angeles. (David Buchan/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

If you’re wandering Los Angeles, you might encounter the name “Mark Ridley-Thomas” on a pedestrian bridge spanning La Cienega Boulevard.

His name has also decorated a new wellness center, a high school health center, a youth facility, and a “constituent service center” with government offices.

Then there’s the Mark Ridley-Thomas Behavioral Health Center at the MLK medical campus. And the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County has been planning to break ground on a new commons — one slated to feature an entrance plaza named for Ridley-Thomas.

Now his name has been spelled out in a federal grand jury indictment accusing Ridley-Thomas, currently a Los Angeles City Council member, of taking bribes from a USC dean while he was serving on the county Board of Supervisors.

