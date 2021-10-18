Mark Ridley-Thomas says he will ‘immediately step back’ from L.A. City Council duties, but not resign

Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was indicted last week on federal charges, said Monday that he will “immediately step back” from participation in City Council meetings and committees but will not resign.

In a letter to fellow council members, Ridley-Thomas said he will fight the “outrageous allegations” and plans to resume participation on the powerful legislative body “at the earliest appropriate time.”

“I fully appreciate the importance of the council being able to conduct its business with minimal distractions,” Ridley-Thomas said in the letter, adding that he was stepping back with that in mind.

Several council members questioned last week whether Ridley-Thomas would be able to perform his duties while also responding to the 20-count indictment, which alleges that he and a former USC dean committed bribery, conspiracy and other crimes.

