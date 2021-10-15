Mark Ridley-Thomas says he won’t resign from L.A. City Council, plans to fight bribery charges

Mark Ridley-Thomas attends the BAFTA LA opening of the Helen Keller Park Screening Room at Helen Keller Park on Dec. 10, 2014 in Los Angeles. (David Buchan/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

In his first public comments since he was indicted, Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas said he wouldn’t resign and plans to fight federal charges that were revealed this week.

Ridley-Thomas is accused of conspiring with Marilyn Louise Flynn, former dean of USC’s School of Social Work, to steer county money to the university in return for admission of his son Sebastian into graduate school with full tuition and a paid professorship. The 20-count indictment includes charges of conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud.

Some of his colleagues on the City Council have called for him to step down or relinquish his committee assignments.

“I have no intention of resigning my seat on the City Council or neglecting my duties. Doing so would be to the detriment of the people I serve, and I have no intention of leaving my constituents without a voice on matters that directly affect their well-being,” Ridley-Thomas said in a statement.

